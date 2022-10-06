Vehicle crashes into utility pole in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident knocks out power to large portions of south Laredo.

It happened at around 9 p.m. near Highway 83 and Napoleon Street.

According to reports, an electric pole was knocked over by Highway 83.

The Laredo Police Department has shut down traffic for the highway due to live wires being down.

