Webb County Sheriff’s Office to hold women’s self-defense course

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is helping local women learn how to defend themselves during a free event.

In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Sheriff Martin Cuellar has decided to launch a self-defense workshop for women.

The workshop will go over some self-defense techniques to help women 18 and older how to defend themselves from a violent situation.

The event will take place at the United South High School ninth grade campus on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Woman detained after disrupting Laredo press conference
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured at Laredo port of entry
