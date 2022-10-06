Webb County Sheriff’s Office to hold women’s self-defense course

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is helping local women learn how to defend themselves during a free event.

In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Sheriff Martin Cuellar has decided to launch a self-defense workshop for women.

The workshop will go over some self-defense techniques to help women 18 and older how to defend themselves from a violent situation.

The event will take place at the United South High School ninth grade campus on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

