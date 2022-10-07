Border Patrol speaks out on large group of migrants that crossed illegally

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol officials are speaking out about the large group of migrants that crossed the river illegally last Friday.

On Sept. 30, a group of 199 migrants, 93 of which were children made their way to the United States to surrender to authorities so that they could be sent back to their places of origin.

The Chief Patrol Agent of the Laredo Sector Border Patrol, Carl Landrum said it took 45 minutes to get the migrants into custody and transported for processing with the help of state and local law enforcement agencies.

“It was concerning last Friday seeing that large group because that’s something that we’re not used to here in Laredo, but like I said we’ve planned for this. We’re well experienced in it. We’ve run tabletop exercises with city officials and other federal and state officials. So, we were ready for it and that event actually demonstrated our readiness”, said Landrum.

Landrum adds that as the new fiscal year just began, Border Patrol has seen one migrant death, four rescues, three stash house busts, and two tractor-trailer interceptions, with over 1,100 apprehensions just this past week here in the Laredo Sector.

