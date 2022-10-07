City of Laredo proclaims Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - You might see many around town wearing the color pink in support of those who are fighting breast cancer.

On Friday morning, the City of Laredo proclaimed October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

District seven councilmember Vanessa Perez gave an emotional speech to all those in attendance.

Following her speech, Mayor Pete Saenz offered the proclamation reading.

One of the attendees was Raul Reyes who is the current president of the Stronger Together Foundation.

Reyes says it’s important that both men and women stay vigilant of their health.

“One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes in the U.S, so it’s important that prevention is key”, said Reyes. “So, the primary goal is to work with healthcare providers and institutions to have mobile mammography services and it will consist of a van that will go to the rural area and serve those underserved areas in the city and Webb County.”

As a way to commemorate breast cancer awareness, the Stronger Together Foundation will be hosting a walk that will take place at the Casa Blanca Golf course.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 8 at 8 a.m.

The walk will kick off at 8:30 a.m., the Zumba will start at 9:30 a.m. and the expo will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and will cost $25.

