Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

City of Laredo’s Run on the Runway taking place Saturday

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Local runners are invited to pound the tarmac at the Laredo Airport base this weekend!

Saturday is the City of Laredo’s second annual 5K Run on the Runway.

It’s a unique opportunity that gives athletes the chance to run alongside the planes and jets while also enjoying the fall weather.

This year’s prize is a trip for two to Mexico City for the overall male and female winner.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the signature flight support building located at 4805 Maher Avenue.

All the proceeds from the run will go to youth sports camp scholarships.

For more information on how to register click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured after shooting in north Laredo
Three men injured after shooting in north Laredo
Loop 20 accident
Multiple people injured in Loop 20 accident
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured at Laredo port of entry
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo
Sheriff’s office arrests two on drug charges
Sheriff’s office arrests two on drug charges
Juan David Ortiz
State will not pursue death penalty on alleged serial killer

Latest News

Two men hospitalized, one arrested following north Laredo shooting
Migrants who crossed the river illegally surrendered to authorities
Border Patrol speaks out on large group of migrants that crossed illegally
Two vehicle accident reported on Del Mar and Springfield
Two vehicle accident reported on Del Mar and Springfield
Congressman Cuellar speaks out on OPEC oil production cuts
Congressman Cuellar speaks out on OPEC oil production cuts