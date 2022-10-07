City of Laredo’s Run on the Runway taking place Saturday

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Local runners are invited to pound the tarmac at the Laredo Airport base this weekend!

Saturday is the City of Laredo’s second annual 5K Run on the Runway.

It’s a unique opportunity that gives athletes the chance to run alongside the planes and jets while also enjoying the fall weather.

This year’s prize is a trip for two to Mexico City for the overall male and female winner.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the signature flight support building located at 4805 Maher Avenue.

All the proceeds from the run will go to youth sports camp scholarships.

For more information on how to register click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.