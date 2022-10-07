Cloudy day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Friday morning its raining our temperature is in the low 70s .

Don’t forget your umbrellas today it will be cloudy with slight chances of rain a high of 84.

The rain will come to an end in the evening so don’t worry if you had plans for tonight cloudy with a low of 69.

Our weekend is looking great partly to mostly sunny in the 80s.

Next week rain chances, highs will range from the 80s to 90s and lows in the 60s to low 70s.

Have a great day and weekend .

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.