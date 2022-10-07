Congressman Cuellar speaks out on OPEC oil production cuts

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A drastic cut in global oil output is coming which means gas prices will be on the rise.

Oil experts are warning the price of gas is about to surge after OPEC Plus Oil ministers agreed to cut production by two-million barrels per day.

The decision is a major loss for the Biden administration which had launched a campaign in a last-ditch effort to prevent middle eastern allies from cutting production, according to multiple sources.

Congressman Henry Cuellar believes the administration should be asking domestic companies to produce more in the U.S.

“The administration is asking other countries to send us the petroleum over here which doesn’t make any sense. We can create jobs here, we can produce here, we’re the number on producer in oil and gas in the whole world, we are here in the United States, so why are we asking another country to send us petroleum when we can create jobs here?” Said Cuellar.

The Biden administration is frantically sifting through options to keep gas prices down.

