Movies on the Patio returns at the Webb County Heritage Foundation

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The “Movies on the Patio” series is returning to downtown Laredo.

The Webb County Heritage Foundation will host the first evening of “Movies on the Patio” on Friday evening at the Villa Antigua Border Heritage Museum at 810 Zaragoza Street at 7:30.

The first film is “The Green Slime,” from 1968.

The film will be presented outdoors on the patio of the Border Heritage Museum. In case of rain, the event will be postponed.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Seating is provided. Audience members are invited to dress in costume and participate during the movie with sound effects.

For more information call 956-727-0977.

