Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Nixon High School placed on brief lockdown

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local high school is put on lockdown for a brief moment after an incident in the neighborhood.

Details are light at the moment, but LISD officials did confirm that the Nixon High School campus was placed on lockdown for a brief moment after a disturbance that was reported at a nearby residence.

District officials say the students are safe.

No word yet on what incident took place.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured after shooting in north Laredo
Three men injured after shooting in north Laredo
Loop 20 accident
Multiple people injured in Loop 20 accident
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured at Laredo port of entry
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo
Sheriff’s office arrests two on drug charges
Sheriff’s office arrests two on drug charges
Juan David Ortiz
State will not pursue death penalty on alleged serial killer

Latest News

Tecos fans upset about city’s decision to not renew contract
Tecos fans upset about city’s decision to not renew contract
KGNS teams up with Cigna for community health fair
KGNS teams up with Cigna for community health fair
Tecos fans upset about city’s decision to not renew contract
Tecos fans upset about city’s decision to not renew contract
‘Noche Bohemia’ at Casa Ortiz to take place this weekend
‘Noche Bohemia’ at Casa Ortiz to take place this weekend