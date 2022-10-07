Nixon High School placed on brief lockdown
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local high school is put on lockdown for a brief moment after an incident in the neighborhood.
Details are light at the moment, but LISD officials did confirm that the Nixon High School campus was placed on lockdown for a brief moment after a disturbance that was reported at a nearby residence.
District officials say the students are safe.
No word yet on what incident took place.
