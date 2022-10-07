Shop Local
Two men hospitalized, one arrested following north Laredo shooting

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men remain hospitalized, and another is facing charges after a shooting in north Laredo.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police received a shots fired call at the 800 block of Nafta.

According to Laredo Police, three men ages 21, 24 and 32 allegedly met at the location for what is believed to be a drug transaction that escalated into a shooting.

Cesar Estrada, 32, a man who was released from the medical center was charged with possession of a firearm.

“Investigators did locate firearms inside the vehicle and this person being a former convicted felon twice is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm, we involved the bureau of alcohol and firearms, and they did decide to charge him with felony possession of a firearm”, said Investigator Joe Baeza.

Investigators found two semi-handguns and drugs inside a Chevy Malibu that was parked at Doctors Hospital.

Authorities say there is a person of interest and a second car that is being sought by police.

The investigation remains ongoing, and more charges are pending.

