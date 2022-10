LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle car accident is reported in north Laredo.

The accident happened at around 3:50 p.m. near 120 West Del Mar Boulevard.

A pickup truck and a cruiser vehicle collided in the middle lane.

Motorists who drive through the area are being asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

