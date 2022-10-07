Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Webb County’s Head Start Program receives $11 million in funds
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Webb County’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs are getting over 11 million dollars in federal funding.

The money will go toward programs that help low-income children that are under five with educational needs and health care services.

The funds will help improve staff salaries, buy educational material for classrooms, and give staff protective equipment.

It will also help upgrade classroom and playground safety.

Webb County’s Head Start Program funds the education of more than 1,000 children.

Early Head Start serves over 100 children.

These funds come from an award that’s a part of a five-year grant with covid relief funding.

