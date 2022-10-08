Pop. Off the Clock Episode 1

Shop Local
By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In this first episode of “Pop. Off the Clock,” Brenda and Yocelin introduce themselves and this new digital venture they’re taking on. They will recap this week’s top moments in pop culture including: Paris Fashion Week, Kanye (Ye) West, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s potential divorce. Your hosts also breakdown this week’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise and the highly talked about movie Don’t Worry Darling.

Join them every Friday at 12:00 p.m.

