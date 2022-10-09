Agents Catch Two Men With Ties to Dangerous Gang

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents catch two brothers trying to get it to the country illegally.

When agents checked the two men’s records agents found they were connected to a dangerous criminal organization.

Hector Angel-Centeno and Gustavo Angel-Centeno were found to be allegedly affiliated with the Sureño gang.

The Sureño gang has origins in California and has ties to the Mexican Mafia.

Records showed that both men had prior convictions including aggravated assault ...resisting an officer and larceny. The brothers were taken to the Laredo south station for processing and will be turned over to federal authorities.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.