Postal Service Looking to Increase Rates

By Jerry Garza
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You might be seeing higher prices at the post office soon.

The U.S. Postal Service has proposed price hikes to offset inflation.

First class stamps would cost three cents more and mailing a postcard would increase by four cents. The agency is also looking to increase fees for P.O. box rentals, money orders, and insurance.

The governors of the U.S. Postal Service already approved these hikes, and the postal regulatory commission will review the proposal.

If approved, the changes take effect in January.

