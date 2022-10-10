Allie’s Bird Project offers support for Laredo families in the NICU

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and one organization is doing all it can to give a big hug to families that find themselves in a tough position with their newborns.

Tens of thousands of families across the United States are devastated each year by the death of their baby due to stillbirth, miscarriage, or any other cause at any point during pregnancy or infancy.

Samantha Gonzalez began Allie’s Bird Project in Laredo after her baby Allie wasn’t able to make it home from the hospital.

The project helps families with handmade crocheted items like shoes, clothes, and blankets for NICU babies, as well as understanding and support after possible infant loss.

“This box is something very special that we’re donating to the hospitals. It is for those special babies that can’t make it home and it’s filled with all these things that parents are going to be receiving. It’s just symbolic. We try to put a lot of special stuff in here. The nurses can also put stuff in the box like personal belongings of the baby. And this is given to those types of parents”, said Gonzalez.

Fifteen to twenty members are part of Allie’s Bird Project.

They crochet products and donate them to the NICU where the nurses distribute them to the families accordingly.

