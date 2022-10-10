Armed man arrested after stand-off with authorities in Central Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after a serious altercation in central Laredo.

The incident happened on Saturday morning at the 4100 block of San Francisco.

Police and other law enforcement agencies were called out to a stand off with an armed man.

The call came in as a fight between a couple with the woman saying she had been assaulted by the man who she claims to have known.

Initial reports say the armed man refused to comply with police orders to come out.

That’s when negotiators were called in.

The situation was especially delicate since an underage minor was in the home at the time.

After some time, the man surrendered and was arrested without incident.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The man was later identified as 28-year-old Roberto Rodriguez.

He was charged by the DEA for felon in possession of a firearm.

