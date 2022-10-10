City of Laredo changes venue of political forum

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo’s political forums have been moved from TAMIU to Laredo College.

The new venue is at the Falcon Executive Conference Center at the Laredo College Yeary Library.

The dates and time will remain the same which is on Oct. 11, 12, and 13 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 pm.

You can call 956-795-2200 to reserve a ticket or click here.

