Laredo Man hospitalized for laceration to the back

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is sent to the hospital after a fight in downtown Laredo.

The incident happened at around midnight on Sunday at the 1800 block of Iturbide Street near the El Cuatro Park.

Laredo Police were not able to provide many details on this incident, but they did say a 21-year-old man suffered a deep cut to his back.

He was treated for what is being referred to as non-life-threatening injuries.

He was later released from a local hospital.

So far no arrests have been made at this time and the case remains under investigation.

