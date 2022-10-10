Laredo parents say more services are needed for kids with special needs

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - More than 90,000 students with autism received special education services this past school year, that’s according to the Texas Education Agency.

However, as signs of autism can appear by age two to three years of age, a community member wanted to make sure to create special education services for those young children.

Twenty-six years have passed since Martha’s son was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and she believes not much has changed since then.

Here in the U.S. 1 out of 44 children are diagnosed with autism.

Martha believes a great starting point is offering better education services for children with disabilities.

“Sometimes we think, well the kids need to adapt to how we’re teaching, but no, it’s the other way around. We need to adapt our teaching to how they learn”, said Ms. Trevino.

Martha says she started noticing unique behaviors in Mark since he was a year old and for children of that age, educational services were limited.

Mayra Gallegos wanted to change this and opened a learning center that she says is the first of its kind in Laredo.

“Special needs, it’s basically one of the toughest things to see where they’re going to be able to fit in. And that’s my goal, to make them feel welcome and that’s why I decided to open it”, said Gallegos.

The center is for kids that do not fall under the school-age group from one to five years old.

She says this aims to help families who no longer have to travel out of Laredo to find services for their children.

Just a couple of weeks ago the City of Laredo held a town hall meeting to hear the community’s concerns.

This was part of a master plan the city is developing to better the lives of people with autism and special needs.

