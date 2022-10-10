Laredoans weigh in on Columbus Day vs Indigenous Peoples’ Day debate

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Columbus Day is a federal holiday that has been in place for several decades; however, controversy has surged on whether we should cancel the holiday or rename it.

It’s an ongoing debate that has been gaining traction across the nation. In some cities and states they have even officially renamed the day Indigenous Peoples’ Day to celebrate those who were here before Christopher Columbus sailed the sea.

Local resident Espiridion Villarreal believes that it has always been called Columbus Day and it should stay Columbus Day.

Since 1937, the United States has celebrated the accomplishments of Christopher Columbus and Italian Heritage but now more states and cities have been changing it to Indigenous People’s Day.

“Historians, anthropologists estimate that within 100 years as many as 60 million people died in north American died in south America north America. Indigenous people died from either disease, especially smallpox which was a terrible killer but just warfare, just inhumane warfare”, said TAMIU Professor Dr. Jerry Thompson.

Dr. Thompson believes that while we should still acknowledge Christopher Columbus and Italian heritage, he says we should honor the indigenous people who were here first.

“I really really would like to see the United States pay more attention to its indigenous people who have been discriminated against and to some instances almost genocide against and we certainly need a day to honor them”, said Thompson.

Meanwhile, Margarita Araiza of the Executive Director of the Webb County Heritage Foundation knows firsthand the importance of preserving history.

She says that history is written by the victors and so a lot of other stories tend to get left out.

“As years have gone by, we’ve come to include more aspects of history that accept the fact that the Americas were populated by millions of people by the time Columbus arrived in this area so as far as the word discovered go that is the controversial part”, said Araiza.

Last year, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, for the first time in the state’s history, signed a resolution to recognize the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day but not officially omitting Columbus Day.

El Paso on the other hand approved a resolution to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day back in 2020.

Other states that celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day include, Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii and Maine just to name a few.

Araiza beleives that whether the holiday is Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples’ Day, you should celebrate what you believe in.

“There shouldn’t be a reluctance to increase the scope of human knowledge so if we can add that, those facts that this was not a vast wasteland that was empty but totally populated and not just populated by quite sophisticated at the time then why shouldn’t that be added to our scope of knowledge?”, said Araiza.

We asked our viewers on Facebook about whether they believe they should cancel the holiday or rename it.

Some say that we should rename it not cancel it; meanwhile others say that he could still be a part of history without having a day dedicated to him.

