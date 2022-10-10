Last chance to register to vote!

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - If you are planning to take part in the November elections, time is running out on your chance to register.

Dozens of candidates running for offices in Laredo and Webb County, so if you want to make your voice heard, you still have time to sign up.

In the primaries, the Webb County Democratic Party says only 17 percent of registered voters headed to the polls.

So out of the 100,000 registered voters, only 24,000 voted.

Both party chairs urge people to register to vote for the November races.

Some of the biggest races on the ballot are for U.S. Congressman District 28, Texas Governor and mayor just to name a few.

The local democratic group is helping people register on Monday and Tuesday.

“When only 17 percent of your voters, vote, it’s telling the elected leaders in Austin and in Washington they don’t really have to pay attention to us”, said Sylvia Bruni. Because we’re not interested, at least that’s the impression we give, when we don’t vote.”

You have until Tuesday to register to vote.

