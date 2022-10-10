Shop Local
Pleasant day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Monday morning its the start of the week and many have the day off and no class today due to Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day .

If you are one of those who follows in that category well let me tell you its going to be a warm and pleasant day to be outdoors.

We are starting in the 60s then warming up into the 80s and today we are expected to reach a high of 90 with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Partly cloud and breezy tonight with a low of 68.

For the remainder of the week we are looking at humid conditions with highs in the 90s and lows in the low 70s.

This weekend rain chances start to appear as moisture increase .

Have a great start to your week.

