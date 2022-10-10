Warmer Weather Through Next Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warm air has spread from the western U/S. across the northern Rockies, and will reach across the Great Plains, and increasingly, south through Texas. A weak front lies across western and northern Texas, and is the focus for showers well to our north and west. The front will fade away, leaving us in a warming airmass. There are indications that a stronger cold front will arrive from the north around Monday of next week, perhaps with showers, and followed by cooler air.

