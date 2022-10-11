$125,000 in funding for chronic conditions and disease awareness in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department got more than $125,000 in funding to help in the prevention of chronic diseases and conditions. That money will be used for education, management, and awareness.

The department also plans to carry out a social study to determine what factors affect the health of Laredoans and expand services to the community for greater access.

The director of the health department, Dr. Richard Chamberlain, said, ”Included within that is the access to services, such as laboratory services or health education. With this new funding source, we will be expanding the number of staff members that are here at the health department, but decentralizing the services to take them out into the communities, out into the neighborhoods, to make sure that persons do have access to low-cost laboratories.”

It’s estimated that more than 15% of south Texas residents suffer from chronic conditions like diabetes and lung disease.

