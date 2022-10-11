Shop Local
$1.5 million grant will help repair streets in Rio Bravo

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A $1.5 million federal grant is going toward the city of Rio Bravo to help repair streets in the area. This comes after the community’s roads suffered major damages after showers caused floods in the town in August.

There will be an additional half a million dollars provided for the project by the city of Rio Bravo. Webb County Commissioner for Precinct 1, Jesse Gonzalez, said, ”Never in history before have we had Webb County come in to repair streets within the city. Why? Because these cities like Rio Bravo and El Cenizo are incorporated cities. They have their own mayor. They have their own city council. But working together with the city of Rio Bravo and our congressman [Henry Cuellar] and at the federal level, he was able to bring down federal monies through the county funneled to the city of Rio Bravo.”

An additional $4.6 million of federal funding will also be used to build the Webb County Health Center which will serve the cities of Rio Bravo, El Cenizo, and La Presa. These federal funds were provided by the Texas Department of Housing and Community from the CARES Act.

Chosen arena design for Webb County fairgrounds project
Laredo ranks 3rd safest city in America according to WalletHub
