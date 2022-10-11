Agents arrest convicted sex offender

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A convicted sex offender is caught trying to cross into the country illegally once again.

Border Patrol agents arrested 49-year-old Francisco Medina Martinez by a railroad yard.

During processing, agents discovered Martinez had been convicted of sexual assault in Houston.

Martinez will remain in custody pending prosecution for his immigration violation.

