Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Agents find body in river near Laredo water treatment plant

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents working along the riverbanks discovered a body.

The victim is believed to be a 25-year-old migrant who drowned while trying to cross into the United States through the Rio Grande.

He was found to the north of Nuevo Laredo near to the Jefferson Water Treatment Plant on this side of the river.

As of now, he has not been identified.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Laredo Man hospitalized for laceration to the back
File photo: Laredo Police Department
Armed man arrested after stand-off with authorities in Central Laredo
Two Men with Ties to Criminal Gang Arrested
Agents Catch Two Men With Ties to Dangerous Gang
Francisco Benito Marquez
Car chase results in arrest of gang member and undocumented immigrants
.
Coach Sanchez celebrates 20th season at United High School

Latest News

Agents find body in river
Agents find body in river near Laredo water treatment plant
Man wanted for robbery and engaging in organized crime
Man wanted for robbery and engaging in organized crime
Man wanted for robbery and engaging in organized crime
City changes venue
City of Laredo political forum changes venue