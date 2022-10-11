Shop Local
Car crashes reported at Laredo elementary school

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was a terrifying moment for students and teacher at Tarvery elementary after a car crash was reported at the campus.

The accident happened at the 3200 block of Tilden Avenue just before 3 p.m.

A person at the scene says a driver crashed into the main entrance damaging a fence and multiple vehicles in the process.

No word yet on any injuries.

We have a crew out there looking into the matter.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

