Car crashes reported at Laredo elementary school

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was a terrifying moment for students and teacher at Tarvery elementary after a car crash was reported at the campus.

The accident happened at the 3200 block of Tilden Avenue just before 3 p.m.

A person at the scene says a driver crashed into the main entrance damaging a fence and multiple vehicles in the process.

No word yet on any injuries.

