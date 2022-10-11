City of Laredo to hold political forum

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In an effort to get to know each one of the candidates running for office this November, the City of Laredo is hosting political forum debates.

The forum will be held at the Yeary College Library at Laredo College on Washington Street.

The debates will be between candidates vying for city council seats in districts 1, 2, 3, 6 and the office of mayor.

Registration is mandatory to attend.

Tickets are free but in limited quantities.

For ticket information click here.

KGNS News will also be streaming the debate on the KGNS News Digital News Desk at 6 p.m.

