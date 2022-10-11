Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

City of Laredo to hold political forum

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In an effort to get to know each one of the candidates running for office this November, the City of Laredo is hosting political forum debates.

The forum will be held at the Yeary College Library at Laredo College on Washington Street.

The debates will be between candidates vying for city council seats in districts 1, 2, 3, 6 and the office of mayor.

Registration is mandatory to attend.

Tickets are free but in limited quantities.

For ticket information click here.

KGNS News will also be streaming the debate on the KGNS News Digital News Desk at 6 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Laredo Man hospitalized for laceration to the back
File photo: Laredo Police Department
Armed man arrested after stand-off with authorities in Central Laredo
Two Men with Ties to Criminal Gang Arrested
Agents Catch Two Men With Ties to Dangerous Gang
Francisco Benito Marquez
Car chase results in arrest of gang member and undocumented immigrants
.
Coach Sanchez celebrates 20th season at United High School

Latest News

City of Laredo to hold political forum
City of Laredo to hold political forum
Juarez Lincoln Bridge
One person injured after altercation at Laredo Bridge
UISD issues rules for Halloween costumes
UISD issues rules for Halloween costumes
Mines Road construction delays
District seven residents voice concerns regarding traffic on Mines Road