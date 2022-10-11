Shop Local
Commissioners vote on arena design for fairground project

By Alex Cano
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County commissioners vote on the design for the arena that’s part of the fairgrounds project.

Out of the three options, the arena chosen will have a capacity of 2,500. It will include an exhibition hall and air conditioning. However, commissioners say that the arena can be expanded in the future if needed.

Chosen arena design for Webb County fairgrounds project
Chosen arena design for Webb County fairgrounds project(Webb County)

The project was approved before the COVID pandemic. Afterward, the pandemic slowed the process, but Judge Tano Tijerina says they are now moving forward. “We put so much monies into this project. We now have to look into the whole cost of the project. It’s probably 30% more. We’re trying to do a lot more with less money. So, we’re going to get it done. We’re excited. I’m as desperate as anybody else. I want to see dirt move,” said Tijerina.

Webb County says they hope to start construction by 2023. The initial price for the project was $30 million, but it has gone up to $50 million as of now.

$1.5 million grant will help repair streets in Rio Bravo
Commissioners vote on arena design for fairground project
Laredo ranks 3rd safest city in America according to WalletHub
