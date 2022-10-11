Shop Local
District seven residents voice concerns regarding traffic on Mines Road

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Anger and frustration were some of the feelings expressed by people who live in the Mines Road area.

Last week, a town hall meeting was held to address concerns regarding the traffic issue on FM 1472.

Council member for District Seven Vanessa Perez believes the feedback that she has received will help them understand the needs of the residents and how to move forward.

“We all got in the same page and we’re all on the same number knowing we got to work on this, we got to work on that. We talked about Vallecio Road, Hachar-Reutingher , the importance of those roads and the fact that they are funded. We talked about the river road and how that road has not been funded yet. We’re still in the study phases, but that study is needed to ask for federal dollars”, said Perez.

A study is underway for the future Hachar Parkway in hopes to alleviate traffic in the area.

