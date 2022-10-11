A Front Will Change Our Weather Monday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Very warm weather will continue this week and weekend. A weak front will dissipate as it reaches our area on Thursday. I will show only a slim shower chance. The front will not change our temperatures. A much more notable front will arrive from the north on Monday with a good chance of showers, and cooler temperatures will follow.

