A Front Will Change Our Weather Monday

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Very warm weather will continue this week and weekend. A weak front will dissipate as it reaches our area on Thursday. I will show only a slim shower chance. The front will not change our temperatures. A much more notable front will arrive from the north on Monday with a good chance of showers, and cooler temperatures will follow.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

