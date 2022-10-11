Last day to register to vote!

Shop Local
Early voting underway for constitutional amendments
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you plan to take part in the November elections, time is running out on the voter registration process.

The last day to register for the election is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The Webb County Elections Office will be extending its operating hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for people who would like to register to vote or make any changes to their voting record.

The Webb County Elections office is located at 1110 Washington Street, Suite 103 in the Billy Hall Administration Building.

Election Day will be on Nov. 8, 2022.

