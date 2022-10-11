Man wanted for robbery and engaging in organized crime

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man on the run from the law.

Authorities are searching for 19-year-old Jose Guillermo Molina III who is wanted on two charges.

One for engaging in organized criminal activity and the other for robbery.

His last known address is the 700 block of Minutemen Drive.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-2878.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward of $1,000.

