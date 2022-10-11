Shop Local
One person injured after altercation at Laredo Bridge

Juarez Lincoln Bridge
Juarez Lincoln Bridge(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One person is injured after an altercation at a Laredo bridge turns physical.

The incident happened on Oct. 10 before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge had attempted to change lanes and struck another vehicle in the process.

An argument broke out between the passengers of both vehicles.

CBP officers separated and temporarily detained the passengers.

One passenger sustained cuts and bruises and refused medical treatment.

The Laredo Police Department was contacted, and they are currently handling the investigation.

