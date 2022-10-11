LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Tuesday morning starting in the 70s then warming up into the 80s.

Today don’t forget your sun glasses , cap and apply sunblock we are expected to reach a high of 90 with sunny skies.

For the night it’s going to be mild and perfect for stargazing with mostly clear skies.

This week humid conditions return with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s .

On the weekend with the increase of moisture rain chance will start to appear and early next week a frontal boundary will slight drop highs in the 80s, bring rain chances and cooler air.

