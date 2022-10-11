Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Sunshine

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Tuesday morning starting in the 70s then warming up into the 80s.

Today don’t forget your sun glasses , cap and apply sunblock we are expected to reach a high of 90 with sunny skies.

For the night it’s going to be mild and perfect for stargazing with mostly clear skies.

This week humid conditions return with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s .

On the weekend with the increase of moisture rain chance will start to appear and early next week a frontal boundary will slight drop highs in the 80s, bring rain chances and cooler air.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Laredo Man hospitalized for laceration to the back
File photo: Laredo Police Department
Armed man arrested after stand-off with authorities in Central Laredo
Two Men with Ties to Criminal Gang Arrested
Agents Catch Two Men With Ties to Dangerous Gang
Francisco Benito Marquez
Car chase results in arrest of gang member and undocumented immigrants
.
Coach Sanchez celebrates 20th season at United High School

Latest News

Monday 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Weather Through Next Weekend
Warm and sunny
Pleasant day
Slight chance of rain.
Cloudy day
Partly sunny
Pleasant day