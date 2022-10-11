Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

UISD holds committee meetings

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Oct. 11, 2022
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In light of the Uvalde tragedy, Texas school districts, including LISD and UISD, have been updating or going over their safety protocols.

Two UISD committee meetings are happening on Tuesday, October 11, at the Student Activity Complex at 6 p.m. Some topics to be discussed include updates from the office of Safety, Crisis, and Security Department and will report findings from the district-wide intruder detection audit.

As you may remember over the summer, UISD conducted its safety audit before the return to classes. Part of this audit included verifying all campus doors that lead to the outside were working correctly and locked automatically.

Another item to be discussed is the revision of the calendar due to bad weather on August 15. On that day, heavy rains hit Laredo and the district made the decision to cancel classes for the day.

For those who want to join these and other regular board meetings, they are open to the public and the agendas are posted on the district’s website, which you can find here.

