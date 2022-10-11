UISD issues rules for Halloween costumes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD is preparing for All Hallows’ Eve; as a result, the district will be allowing only certain grade levels to dress up on the Monday of Halloween.

According to UISD officials, only elementary schools will be hosting events that will allow students to wear costumes; however, with some regulations. Costumes must be easy to move in, with no masks or face paint, also, no clown costumes, no pointy or sharp props, and no weapons or props that resemble weapons.

Susan Carlson with UISD said that there will be a couple of events for the lower grade levels on Monday. “One will be the Reading and Fall event that will be happening at a lot of our schools. Then there is another one called SOS: Super Outrages Science activities. Students who attend school that day will be able to participate in those events. There will also be an Accelerated Reader parade,” said Carlson.

Middle and high schools are not allowed to wear costumes. UISD also asks parents not to send Halloween gifts or treats to their child’s school.

Below is the full letter from the district:

Dear Parents of Elementary School Children:

Elementary campuses in United ISD will be hosting activities on Monday, October 31st, not tied to Halloween but to a Reading or fall theme. Additionally, students will participate in Super Outrageous Science (SOS) activities which include a full day of instruction emphasizing science concepts and skills. We encourage all students to attend school on this day as a full day of instruction will take place.

Should your child’s campus hold an Accelerated Reading Parade and character costumes are allowed to be worn, we ask for your help in the selection of appropriate costumes and for wise parental judgment in what you allow your child to wear to school on this day.

If your child is allowed to wear a costume to school you must adhere to the following guidelines:

Please select a costume that is easy to move in and does not support violence;

No masks/face paint;

No clown costumes/attire;

No pointy or sharp props or props that resemble a weapon;

It is strongly suggested that a change of clothes be sent with the child in the event that he/she may want to change out of the costume.

Students who wear costumes that do not conform to the guidelines above will be asked to remove their costume and their parent(s) will be contacted.

In the event that you do not want your child to participate in certain activities, please notify your child’s teacher in writing and alternate activities will be offered for your child during the specific activity time.

With your help, our students will enjoy safe and memorable events at school on October 31st.

Respectfully,

David H. Gonzalez

Superintendent

