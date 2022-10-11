UISD teachers listen to presentation on mental health

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While the students were off of school on Monday, teachers at United Independent School District received a lesson on mental health.

Psychologist Dr. Scott Poland spoke on the importance of keeping your mental health in check and some of the potential signs to watch out for.

Now that students are returning to the classrooms after having been away due to the pandemic.

Poland spoke about the influence technology can have on a young person’s self esteem, especially when it comes to social media.

This could lead to extreme outcomes.

“Surgeon general put out a report a few months ago: “Protecting the mental health of our youth,” and a direct quote, “Social media is wreaking havoc on our children’s lives, making them feel they’re not smart enough, good enough, nor rich enough.” We really need students to take a break from technology, we need parents paying a lot more attention to developmentally what is appropriate with regards to screen time and social media”, said Dr. Poland.

Poland also spoke about the importance of removing the stigma from people seeking help when it comes to their own mental health.

