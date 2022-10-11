Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

UISD teachers listen to presentation on mental health

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While the students were off of school on Monday, teachers at United Independent School District received a lesson on mental health.

Psychologist Dr. Scott Poland spoke on the importance of keeping your mental health in check and some of the potential signs to watch out for.

Now that students are returning to the classrooms after having been away due to the pandemic.

Poland spoke about the influence technology can have on a young person’s self esteem, especially when it comes to social media.

This could lead to extreme outcomes.

“Surgeon general put out a report a few months ago: “Protecting the mental health of our youth,” and a direct quote, “Social media is wreaking havoc on our children’s lives, making them feel they’re not smart enough, good enough, nor rich enough.” We really need students to take a break from technology, we need parents paying a lot more attention to developmentally what is appropriate with regards to screen time and social media”, said Dr. Poland.

Poland also spoke about the importance of removing the stigma from people seeking help when it comes to their own mental health.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Laredo Man hospitalized for laceration to the back
File photo: Laredo Police Department
Armed man arrested after stand-off with authorities in Central Laredo
Two Men with Ties to Criminal Gang Arrested
Agents Catch Two Men With Ties to Dangerous Gang
Francisco Benito Marquez
Car chase results in arrest of gang member and undocumented immigrants
.
Coach Sanchez celebrates 20th season at United High School

Latest News

Early voting underway for constitutional amendments
Last day to register to vote!
UISD teachers listen to presentation on mental health
UISD teachers listen to presentation on mental health
Agents find body in river
Agents find body in river near Laredo water treatment plant
Agents find body in river near Laredo water treatment plant
Agents find body in river near Laredo water treatment plant