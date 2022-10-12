Shop Local
City of Laredo officials raise awareness on domestic violence

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials and Casa Misericordia came together to raise awareness on domestic violence within the medical community.

On Wednesday, officials with Casa Misericordia shared some medical issues such as obesity, anxiety and depression can be linked to domestic violence.

They spoke to health care professionals about keeping an eye out for signs that could point to abuse.

Sister Rosemary Welsh continues to remind the health community that they have to ask more questions and pay attention to the answers.

“We have people that come to the shelter and have told us, I have seen a health professional in the last month and they asked me but they did like this, diabetes etc. We have to look at the patient whether we’re talking about diabetes or domestic violence.”

Officials with Casa Misericordia say they helped 254 families and 450 children that have been affected by domestic violence.

