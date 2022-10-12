FBI agents searching business at Mall Del Norte

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Several FBI agents are seen searching a business at Mall Del Norte.

KGNS News was informed that agents were seen searching at least one of the stores.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed that the FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activities.

No word on any arrests or if anyone was taken into custody.

KGNS News will keep you updated on this story as more details become available.

