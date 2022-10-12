Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

FBI agents searching business at Mall Del Norte

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Several FBI agents are seen searching a business at Mall Del Norte.

KGNS News was informed that agents were seen searching at least one of the stores.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed that the FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activities.

No word on any arrests or if anyone was taken into custody.

KGNS News will keep you updated on this story as more details become available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash reported at Tarver Elementary
Car crashes into fence at local elementary school
Juarez Lincoln Bridge
One person injured after altercation at Laredo Bridge
It appears the shooting happened in an AutoZone parking lot, where police were working the scene.
2-year-old dies after shooting himself in head, police say
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Man wanted for robbery and engaging in organized crime
Man wanted for robbery and engaging in organized crime

Latest News

Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover
Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover
Parade of Homes taking place this weekend
Parade of Homes taking place this weekend
Parade of Homes to take place to take place this weekend
Parade of Homes to take place to take place this weekend
UISD discusses recent effects of flu season
UISD discusses recent flu outbreak