Hot Through Sunday, Cooler/Wet Early Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cooler airmasses are moving across the Great Plains, and will weaken and dissipate as they reach south Texas during Thursday. We have a slim shower chance Thursday, most places will stay dry. Temperatures will not change much until a stronger system arrives from Canada during Monday with a good chance of rain and cooler temperatures.

FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
Car crash reported at Tarver Elementary
Juarez Lincoln Bridge
Man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
