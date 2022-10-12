Hot Through Sunday, Cooler/Wet Early Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cooler airmasses are moving across the Great Plains, and will weaken and dissipate as they reach south Texas during Thursday. We have a slim shower chance Thursday, most places will stay dry. Temperatures will not change much until a stronger system arrives from Canada during Monday with a good chance of rain and cooler temperatures.

