Laredo Film Society to screen documentary ‘Ricochet’ on Sunday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Film Society (LFS) wants you to join them for a screening of the documentary Ricochet on Sunday, October 16.

The documentary follows the trial of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, an undocumented immigrant who was accused of killing a woman in 2015.

The Laredo Film Society is also holding a discussion panel with guests and they say this is an opportunity you can’t miss. LFS board member, Karen Gaytan said, “We hope that the community can come out and engage with a lot of these issues. Particularly living on the border, we are a community that is critical in the argument for political rights and immigration rights. So the more informed our own community can be in what’s informing these decisions, the better we’ll be able to participate in a lot of these discussions.”

Joining the panel and Q&A is lead attorney Matt Gonzalez who represented Zarate. Also joining the panel is the Laredo Immigrant Alliance.

The event is free and open to the public.

