Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo historic landmark is getting a makeover.
On Wednesday morning, Congressman Henry Cuellar announced $750,000 in funds that will be set aside for a renovation project.
The money will go towards improving the Plaza Theatre’s roof, plumbing, and general facilities.
It will also create a multipurpose facility for university performances, community events, and business meetings.
No word on a completion date for the proposed project.
