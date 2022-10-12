Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo historic landmark is getting a makeover.

On Wednesday morning, Congressman Henry Cuellar announced $750,000 in funds that will be set aside for a renovation project.

The money will go towards improving the Plaza Theatre’s roof, plumbing, and general facilities.

It will also create a multipurpose facility for university performances, community events, and business meetings.

No word on a completion date for the proposed project.

