Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo historic landmark is getting a makeover.

On Wednesday morning, Congressman Henry Cuellar announced $750,000 in funds that will be set aside for a renovation project.

The money will go towards improving the Plaza Theatre’s roof, plumbing, and general facilities.

It will also create a multipurpose facility for university performances, community events, and business meetings.

No word on a completion date for the proposed project.

