Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick campaigns in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick stopped by the Gateway City as part of his re-election campaign.

He held a press conference in Laredo where he spoke about several issues including water levels, gas prices and the topic of immigration and the border.

“Texas is spending 4 billion dollars this year alone on law enforcement on the border. How can you have an administration who has a secretary of Homeland Security like Alejandro Mayorkas, who comes to the border and says it’s secure. Are you blind? Everyone know that the border is not secure except President Biden, Khamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, my opponent Mike Collier & Secretary Mayorkas”, said Lt. Gov. Patrick.

Mike collier, his opponent said in a recent social media post that he’s committed to fixing the Texas energy grid, school funding and other issues that need to be addressed.

