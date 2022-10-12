Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick campaigns in Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick stopped by the Gateway City as part of his re-election campaign.

He held a press conference in Laredo where he spoke about several issues including water levels, gas prices and the topic of immigration and the border.

“Texas is spending 4 billion dollars this year alone on law enforcement on the border. How can you have an administration who has a secretary of Homeland Security like Alejandro Mayorkas, who comes to the border and says it’s secure. Are you blind? Everyone know that the border is not secure except President Biden, Khamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, my opponent Mike Collier & Secretary Mayorkas”, said Lt. Gov. Patrick.

Mike collier, his opponent said in a recent social media post that he’s committed to fixing the Texas energy grid, school funding and other issues that need to be addressed.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash reported at Tarver Elementary
Car crashes into fence at local elementary school
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Juarez Lincoln Bridge
One person injured after altercation at Laredo Bridge
It appears the shooting happened in an AutoZone parking lot, where police were working the scene.
2-year-old dies after shooting himself in head, police say
Man wanted for robbery and engaging in organized crime
Man wanted for robbery and engaging in organized crime

Latest News

Dan Patrick visits Laredo
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick campaigns in Laredo
UISD Board
UISD holds committee meetings
Commissioners vote on arena design for fairground project
Car crash at Tarver Elementary School
Car crash reported at Tarver Elementary