Man wanted for sexual assault arrested by Border Patrol

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man wanted for sexual assault snuck into the country illegally.

Border Patrol caught Sixto Ulises Garcia Ramirez over by Seymour Creek on Friday, October 7. A records check showed he had an active warrant out of West Palm Beach for allegedly fondling a child. Agents contacted the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to confirm the warrant.

Ramirez has been extradited to the original jurisdiction of his warrant to face prosecution.

