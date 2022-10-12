Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Mexican National found injured in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is taken to the hospital with multiple injuries after he was found in the brush in central Laredo.

The incident happened at around 9 a.m. when a Laredo resident who lives in the Chacon area discovered a man who was alone and in pain.

A witness stated that the man was pointing to his chest and ribs saying that he was in pain.

He told Laredo Police that he was from Veracruz Mexico, and he had just crossed the border.

No word on how he was injured, but witnesses speculated that he was being held against his will somewhere.

Laredo Police and the Laredo Fire Department were seen taking him on a stretcher.

He was transported to LMC in serious condition.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash reported at Tarver Elementary
Car crashes into fence at local elementary school
Juarez Lincoln Bridge
One person injured after altercation at Laredo Bridge
It appears the shooting happened in an AutoZone parking lot, where police were working the scene.
2-year-old dies after shooting himself in head, police say
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Man wanted for robbery and engaging in organized crime
Man wanted for robbery and engaging in organized crime

Latest News

Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover
Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover
FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover
Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover
Parade of Homes taking place this weekend
Parade of Homes taking place this weekend