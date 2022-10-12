Mexican National found injured in central Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is taken to the hospital with multiple injuries after he was found in the brush in central Laredo.

The incident happened at around 9 a.m. when a Laredo resident who lives in the Chacon area discovered a man who was alone and in pain.

A witness stated that the man was pointing to his chest and ribs saying that he was in pain.

He told Laredo Police that he was from Veracruz Mexico, and he had just crossed the border.

No word on how he was injured, but witnesses speculated that he was being held against his will somewhere.

Laredo Police and the Laredo Fire Department were seen taking him on a stretcher.

He was transported to LMC in serious condition.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.