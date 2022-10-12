Shop Local
Not much of a change

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Morning scattered clouds and slightly humid in the 70s this morning.

Today sunny skies, temperatures increasing into the 80s and a high of 94.

Mild night with mostly clear skies a low of 73.

Not much change for this week highs will continue to be in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s .

This weekend rain chances will be possible do to an increase of moisture.

Next week a cold front will pass across south Texas making it feel cooler and slight dropping highs into the 80s and 70s with rain chance.

Have a great day.

