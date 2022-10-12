Not much of a change
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Morning scattered clouds and slightly humid in the 70s this morning.
Today sunny skies, temperatures increasing into the 80s and a high of 94.
Mild night with mostly clear skies a low of 73.
Not much change for this week highs will continue to be in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s .
This weekend rain chances will be possible do to an increase of moisture.
Next week a cold front will pass across south Texas making it feel cooler and slight dropping highs into the 80s and 70s with rain chance.
Have a great day.
