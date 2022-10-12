Parade of Homes taking place this weekend

Shop Local
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Although the WBCA festivities might still be a few months away, there’s a different kind of parade taking place this weekend!

The 25 annual Parade of Homes is taking place this weekend from Friday to Sunday.

Builders will showcase some of the best homes Laredo has to offer.

This year they are showcasing 12 homes at different sites.

This will allow potential homeowners to get a peek at some of the houses that are currently on the market or some that will be on the market in the near future.

The event will take place this Friday, Oct. 14 from 3 p.m to 7 p.m. then on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Sunday Oct. 16 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person.

Attendees will also get a chance to win some door prizes.

